Bison softball team picks up two wins

NDSU scored six runs in the fourth inning against Ball State. Montana DeCamp delivered a three-run homer. Bre Beatty went 3-for-3 in the game for the Bison.

Against Abilene Christian, Zoe Stavrou tied the school single-game record with two home runs—both two-run shots in the first and third innings.

NDSU, now with a 3-6 record, is scheduled to play No. 10-ranked Arizona on Sunday.