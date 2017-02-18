Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bison softball team picks up two wins

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:42 p.m.

    TUCSON, Ariz.—North Dakota State's softball team exploded past Ball State 6-0 and held off Abilene Christian 4-2 on Saturday during the second day of the University of Arizona Wildcat Invitational. The Bison snapped a four-game losing streak against Ball State.

    NDSU scored six runs in the fourth inning against Ball State. Montana DeCamp delivered a three-run homer. Bre Beatty went 3-for-3 in the game for the Bison.

    Against Abilene Christian, Zoe Stavrou tied the school single-game record with two home runs—both two-run shots in the first and third innings.

    NDSU, now with a 3-6 record, is scheduled to play No. 10-ranked Arizona on Sunday.

    Explore related topics:sportsCollege softballnorth dakota statendsuBisonball stateAbilene Christian
    Advertisement