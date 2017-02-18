UND's 3-2 loss to Western Michigan on Saturday night in Lawson Arena followed an all-too-familiar script.

The Fighting Hawks dominated nearly the entire game, outshooting the Broncos 46-19, including a lopsided 34-7 margin during the final two periods, only to come away with another loss.

UND now has two wins in its last eight games and will enter the final four games of the season in the bottom half of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings—two points back of fourth-place St. Cloud State.

UND has now outshot its opponent by 10-plus shots in three of the last four losses, including a 25-shot advantage at Colorado College and a 27-shot edge on Saturday night.

It was rookie goalie Alex LeClerc in Colorado Springs with the career performance for the Tigers and it was another rookie — Ben Blacker — with a career-high 44 saves in Kalamazoo.

After the final buzzer sounded and Western Michigan celebrated its first-ever sweep of UND, the Fighting Hawk players said their season is far from over.

"I really thought we played like a team that could definitely win a national championship," UND freshman forward Tyson Jost said. "I know some people might take that like I'm being blunt or trying to get our hopes up, but that's truly what I believe. I was really proud of how we played. I thought we played like a different team. That's good to see. We can only go up from here. The bounces are going to come."

UND coach Brad Berry loaded up his top line with Shane Gersich, Brock Boeser and Jost—and he rolled them nearly every other shift in the final two periods.

Gersich finished with a goal — his league-leading 19th of the season — while Boeser and Jost each had two-assist games. That trio alone outshot Western Michigan 23-19.

"We just have to keep this ball rolling in the right direction and I think it's going to go right for us," Jost said. "Today, we really played like a team. We really played like a family. We all cared in there. All four lines, every 'D' and both goalies. We just have to keep that rolling and things should go our way."

UND closes the regular season with a home series against Omaha — which allowed 16 goals in two games against UND in January — and a road series at Miami.

Those four games could dictate where UND winds up in the Pairwise and whether it will be in line for a 15th straight NCAA tournament appearance.

Immediately after the game, UND was No. 14 in the Pairwise Rankings.

"It's tough," UND defenseman Tucker Poolman said. "We're at that time of year when the result matters more than how you play. Our team has to just keep playing like that. We just have to believe in ourselves."

The night was epitomized by a save by Blacker on Poolman in the third.

He appeared to be out of the play and Poolman had an open side of the net to score, but Blacker dove across the net and knocked the puck down with his glove.

UND learned early in the day that it would be playing without defenseman Hayden Shaw and forward Dixon Bowen. Both were hurt in Friday night's physical battle against the Broncos.

Berry said several other players were hurt, too.

Danys Chartrand skated during warmups in case he needed to replace another injured player.

"We dominated every category except the scoreboard again," Berry said. "Tonight was a tough night. A lot of our guys were banged up. We persevered. We found a way to put in a good effort. We didn't get the results as far as points."

Two turnovers in the opening period ended up being costly.

Western Michigan's leading goal scorer, Matheson Iacopelli, found himself alone with the puck in the right circle after turnovers by UND forwards Ludvig Hoff and Chris Wilkie. Iacopelli snapped both opportunities past UND goalie Cam Johnson — one fired into the top corner of the net and the other trickled across the line before UND defenseman Andrew Peski could pull it out.

The Broncos added a third goal after UND iced the puck with three wingers on the ice. Western Michigan won a draw clean and Taylor Fleming beat Johnson to make it 3-0 early in the second.

Gersich answered just nine seconds after Fleming's goal with a snap shot from the high slot — and UND poured on the pressure after that and eventually made it a one-goal game when Poolman scored on a blast with 5:19 to go.

Boeser had a good look to tie the game with 9 seconds left, but Blacker was there to preserve the Bronco win.

"I told the guys I thought it was even a stronger game than we played against Colorado on Saturday night — and that was a strong game," Berry said. "I don't know what it is as far as not scoring goals, but if we keep doing the right things, things will turn out. Our guys had the ultimate compete tonight."