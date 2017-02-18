Win puts UND men in first place of Big Sky

The win puts the Fighting Hawks in sole possession of the Big Sky with a 12-3 record while Weber State falls to 11-3.

Quinton Hooker scored 22 points while Geno Crandall scored 19 and Cortez Seales added 17 for UND.

UND (17-8 overall, 12-3 Big Sky): Avants 2-5 0-0 4, Bernstine 3-5 0-0 6, Baldwin 2-5 0-0 5, Crandall 7-12 3-5 19, Hooker 8-17 4-4 22, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Walter 0-0 0-0 0, Shanks 2-6 0-1 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Seales 8-12 0-1 17. Totals: 32-62 (FG), 7-11 (FT).

WS (16-9 overall, 11-3 Big Sky): Braxton 3-5 3-4 9, Hill 5-9 4-8 14, Senglin 8-20 5-6 22, Richardson 2-6 0-1 5, John 2-5 0-0 4, Dallas 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 1-2 1, Harding 4-8 5-5 13. Totals: 24-53 (FG), 18-26 (FT).

Halftime: WS 32, UND 29. Total fouls: UND 23, WS 18. 3-point goals: UND 6-14 (Baldwin 1-3, Crandall 2-5, Hooker 2-5, Seales 1-1), WS 2-12 (Senglin 1-6, Richardson 1-2. Rebounds: UND 38 (Avants 9, Hooker 8), WS 28 (Hill 10). Assists: UND 11 (Crandall 6, Hooker 4), WS 6 (Senglin 2, Richardson 2). Steals: UND 9 (Hooker 3), WS 12 (Harding 4). Turnovers: UND 18 (Crandall 4), WS 15 (John 4).