Concordia splits baseball doubleheader with Carleton

It helped the Cobbers split the doubleheader, after losing the first game 2-1.

In the second game, Leintz had two hits with two RBI while Brett Swanson had two hits with three RBI. Nate Hoeft, Cody Rahman and Eli Johnson each had two hits.

In the first game, Concordia was limited to five hits. Hoeft had two of the hits. Austin Ver Steeg took the loss, allowing only five hits and striking out seven Carleton batters.

Concordia improves to 18-12 overall and 7-5 in the MIAC. Carleton is now 9-17 overall and 2-8 in the MIAC.