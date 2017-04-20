Search
    Metro high school softball roundup

    By Forum staff reports on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:39 p.m.

    Fargo North 4, Valley City 1

    VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Ava Kalbrener went 2-for-3 with a run and one RBI to lead Fargo North's offense in the team's 4-1 victory over Valley City in high school softball on Thursday, April 20.

    Mackenzie Pederson drove in Kacee White for Valley City's lone run.

    West Fargo 10, Fargo Shanley 0

    WEST FARGO—Sami Dullum hit a grand slam and Gabby DuBois hit a solo home run to lead West Fargo to a 10-0 victory over Fargo Shanley.

    Stephi Dullum gave up one hit and struck out ten for the Packers.

    Gabby Nelson had the lone hit for Shanley.

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 12, 17, Frazee 2, 0

    GLYNDON, Minn.—Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton swept Frazee in a doubleheader, winning 12-2 and 17-0.

    In game one, Mattie Fischer drove in four RBI for the Rebels.

    Megan Myers and Katlyn Brenna each collected three hits in game two for D-G-F.

