Metro high school softball roundup

Mackenzie Pederson drove in Kacee White for Valley City's lone run.

West Fargo 10, Fargo Shanley 0

WEST FARGO—Sami Dullum hit a grand slam and Gabby DuBois hit a solo home run to lead West Fargo to a 10-0 victory over Fargo Shanley.

Stephi Dullum gave up one hit and struck out ten for the Packers.

Gabby Nelson had the lone hit for Shanley.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 12, 17, Frazee 2, 0

GLYNDON, Minn.—Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton swept Frazee in a doubleheader, winning 12-2 and 17-0.

In game one, Mattie Fischer drove in four RBI for the Rebels.

Megan Myers and Katlyn Brenna each collected three hits in game two for D-G-F.