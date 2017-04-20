Metro high school soccer roundup
Fargo North 7, West Fargo 2
FARGO—Molly Sarafolean netted a hat trick in the first half, leading Fargo North to a 7-2 win over West Fargo in girls high school soccer on Thursday, April 20.
Emmy Burtsfield and Sarita Monger each scored a goal for the Packers.
Fargo Shanley 6, Grand Forks Red River 0
GRAND FORKS—Hadley Huber recorded a hat trick, leading Fargo Shanley to a 6-0 victory over Grand Forks Red River.
Brookelyn Dew added two goals for the Deacons.
West Fargo Sheyenne 4, Grand Forks Central 1
WEST FARGO—Madison Urlab scored two goals in West Fargo's 4-1 win over Fargo North.
Brooke Boyer and Hayley Rindahl each added a goal for the Packers.