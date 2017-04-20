Metro high school soccer roundup

Emmy Burtsfield and Sarita Monger each scored a goal for the Packers.

Fargo Shanley 6, Grand Forks Red River 0

GRAND FORKS—Hadley Huber recorded a hat trick, leading Fargo Shanley to a 6-0 victory over Grand Forks Red River.

Brookelyn Dew added two goals for the Deacons.

West Fargo Sheyenne 4, Grand Forks Central 1

WEST FARGO—Madison Urlab scored two goals in West Fargo's 4-1 win over Fargo North.

Brooke Boyer and Hayley Rindahl each added a goal for the Packers.