    Metro high school soccer roundup

    By Forum staff reports on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:07 p.m.

    Fargo North 7, West Fargo 2

    FARGO—Molly Sarafolean netted a hat trick in the first half, leading Fargo North to a 7-2 win over West Fargo in girls high school soccer on Thursday, April 20.

    Emmy Burtsfield and Sarita Monger each scored a goal for the Packers.

    Fargo Shanley 6, Grand Forks Red River 0

    GRAND FORKS—Hadley Huber recorded a hat trick, leading Fargo Shanley to a 6-0 victory over Grand Forks Red River.

    Brookelyn Dew added two goals for the Deacons.

    West Fargo Sheyenne 4, Grand Forks Central 1

    WEST FARGO—Madison Urlab scored two goals in West Fargo's 4-1 win over Fargo North.

    Brooke Boyer and Hayley Rindahl each added a goal for the Packers.

