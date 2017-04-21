The days of two-a-day practices are over in college football

They were on the endangered list anyway.

The NCAA management councils in Division I, Division II and Division III recently voted to support a proposal to eliminate two-a-day practices in football effective immediately for player safety. Later this month, executive councils from each division will have the chance to review and finalize the change.

"We don't do a ton of hitting anyway," Concordia head coach Terry Horan said.

The three college head coaches in Fargo-Moorhead—Horan, Minnesota State Moorhead's Steve Laqua and North Dakota State's Chris Klieman—each said eliminating traditional two-a-days won't mean drastic changes to their spring or fall camps.

"I think everybody starts to realize the value of just being healthy," Laqua said. "It's a physical game and the season takes its toll."

Under the new proposal, teams can have only one padded practice on a given day that can last as long as three hours. After a three-hour break, that padded practice can be followed with a walkthrough, but no protective gear or contact is permitted.

"I think our coaches have adapted and have been ahead of this curve," said Erin Lind, the commissioner of the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. "But now it's going to be legislated. It's a good thing."

Horan said Concordia had two-a-day practices only two times in fall camp last season that would not be permitted under the new proposal. Laqua said the Dragons had only three two-a-days in their fall camp last season. Klieman added "we don't do it a whole lot anyway."

"Our players won't even feel a difference in the structure of our practice schedules," Laqua said.

Horan said for his team's two-a-day practices last fall, the Cobbers only wore full pads for one of the practices. The other practice was in helmet and shoulder pads. That won't be allowed anymore on the same day.

"The days of doing full pads two times a day are gone," Horan said. "We still got a lot done and did our thing. What it really changes is two practices for us."

Klieman said he doesn't think two-a-days are necessary, adding the Bison players enter fall camp in "phenomenal shape" because of the offseason strength and conditioning program and the work that is done in spring camp.

"They do come in game ready now," Klieman said. "So for us it's just more to get enough time for the young guys to learn the playbook and for the older guys to make sure they have everything in the playbook locked in."

Laqua doesn't think less padded practices is a bad thing, especially if it keeps teams healthier. When he was a graduate assistant coach at NDSU in the early 2000s, he was once told: "Coaches that get people hurt in practice ultimately lose their jobs."

"Our goal in practice is to get players better," Laqua added. "If they're injured, you can't get them better."

Dan McKane, the executive director of the Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, said the coaches in the MIAC were already starting to limit two-a-day padded practices before the recent change.

"I think most of them are fading them out," McKane said. "When I talked to all our MIAC coaches, they all bought into it. We now have the data. We've got to use it."