Rosario's blast carries Twins by Tigers

Rosario's first homer of the season capped a six-run inning by the Twins. Rosario connected on the first pitch from Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez to give Minnesota a 6-3 lead.

Rosario's home run occurred after Jorge Polanco's single off Jimenez knotted the game at 3-3.

Minnesota's lineup drew six walks against Detroit starter Justin Verlander (1-2). It was just the second time in Verlander's career he issued six or more walks.

His career high was seven against Boston in 2006.

Rosario's home run helped Minnesota snap a four-game losing streak and sent Detroit to a fourth straight loss.

James McCann homered for Detroit and Miguel Cabrera collected three hits. Cabrera exited the game in the eighth inning with a strained right groin.

After Verlander walked the first three Twins batters in the sixth inning, designated hitter Robbie Grossman hit a seeing-eye single through the right side of the infield. That scored a pair of runs as Minnesota cut the lead to 3-2.

Polanco's bloop to left tied it to set up Rosario's heroics. As Rosario rounded the bases, the speakers at Target Center blared Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" on the one-year anniversary of the Minneapolis rocker's death.

Twins starter Hector Santiago (2-1) put together another solid outing. The right-hander went 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs while striking out six. Minnesota's bullpen bounced back from a rough game Thursday against Cleveland to finish out the game after Santiago's exit.

Brandon Kintzler earned his fourth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Detroit struck first with two runs in the top of the third off Santiago.

Victor Martinez singled to left one batter after Cabrera's two-out bloop down the line fell for a base hit. Martinez's single drove in Nicholas Castellanos for the game's first run.

One batter later, Justin Upton doubled to deep center to score Cabrera and move Martinez to third. Santiago was able to get out of the jam but not before surrendering two runs.

NOTES: Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera, who left Friday's game with a right groin strain, will be reevaluated on Saturday. ... Tigers INF Jose Iglesias was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list prior to Friday's game. Iglesias was injured in the final play of Detroit's game Wednesday against Tampa Bay. The move is retroactive to April 20. ... Detroit RHP Joe Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo before Friday's game. Jimenez made five relief appearances for Toledo this season before his call-up and did not allow a run in five innings of work. He made his major league debut on April 13 and pitched a scoreless inning before he was optioned back to Triple-A.