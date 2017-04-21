Metro high school baseball roundup

Moorhead 2, Buffalo 1

BUFFALO, Minn.—Ryan Stafford went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in the game tying run to lead Moorhead in a 2-1 win against Buffalo.

Tyler Brown hit a homerun for Buffalo in the second inning.

Sioux Falls Washington 11, 5, Fargo Davies 5, 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sioux Falls Washington swept a doubleheader against Fargo Davies, winning 11-5 and 5-4.

Haney Fiala had two RBI and two runs for Sioux Falls Washington in game one.

Zach Staller scored two runs for Fargo Davies.

In game two, Zach Kluvers and Cole Hage each went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run for the Eagles.

Michael Tolk went 3-for-4 with a RBI for Sioux Falls Washington.