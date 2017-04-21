Metro high school softball roundup
West Fargo Sheyenne 4, 1, Thief River Falls 0, 9
WEST FARGO—West Fargo Sheyenne split a doubleheader with Thief River Falls, winning 4-0 and losing 9-1.
In game one, Regan Jastram struck out five batters in seven innings for Sheyenne.
Morgan Geiszler went 2-for-3 and drove in the lone run for the Mustangs in game two.
Fargo Davies 8, Fargo North 7
FARGO—Jamie Nelson drove in three RBI to lead Fargo Davies past Fargo North 8-7.
Emma Bothum pitched a complete game and hit a home run for Davies.