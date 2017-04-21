Metro high school softball roundup

In game one, Regan Jastram struck out five batters in seven innings for Sheyenne.

Morgan Geiszler went 2-for-3 and drove in the lone run for the Mustangs in game two.

Fargo Davies 8, Fargo North 7

FARGO—Jamie Nelson drove in three RBI to lead Fargo Davies past Fargo North 8-7.

Emma Bothum pitched a complete game and hit a home run for Davies.