Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Metro high school softball roundup

    By Forum staff reports on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:55 p.m.

    West Fargo Sheyenne 4, 1, Thief River Falls 0, 9

    WEST FARGO—West Fargo Sheyenne split a doubleheader with Thief River Falls, winning 4-0 and losing 9-1.

    In game one, Regan Jastram struck out five batters in seven innings for Sheyenne.

    Morgan Geiszler went 2-for-3 and drove in the lone run for the Mustangs in game two.

    Fargo Davies 8, Fargo North 7

    FARGO—Jamie Nelson drove in three RBI to lead Fargo Davies past Fargo North 8-7.

    Emma Bothum pitched a complete game and hit a home run for Davies.

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh school sportssoftballWest FargoThief River FallsWest Fargo SheyenneFargo Northfargo daviesmoorhead
    Advertisement