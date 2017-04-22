"I feel like I would have been dead by now because of war," Rose said.

The juniors don't remember life in Liberia, as they were only 4 years old when the family came to the U.S. in 2004. When they got older and asked why they left their native land, their mother, Julia, told them stories of civil war.

Julia told her daughters what it was like watching her mother shot and killed in front of her eyes. She was helping Julia get to a bush to hide when fighting broke out in Grand Gedeh County in eastern Liberia. Julia was pregnant at the time and gave birth to her first-born child in the bushes, hours after witnessing the death of her mother.

This is why the state champion sisters run for their mother.

"We just want to give it back to my mom at the end of the day," Rose said. "We found passion in track and stick to it to push and take us far in life. I don't give up. I use our struggle as motivation. I'm on this earth for a purpose, and I'm not going to give up."

Rose remembers the flight to the U.S. She had never been on a plane. She was told there would be no stress once they got to the place she heard was called the land of opportunity. The flight was shaky, the food was bad, she didn't understand what anyone was saying and she watched her sister vomit on the plane. The stress wasn't over.

Rose and Roseline, along with their mom, dad, and three siblings ended up in Grand Rapids, Mich. Months after landing in the U.S., Rose and Roseline were on the playground across the street from their home when they saw an ambulance. Their father had died of cancer, according to Julia. Rose remembers opening her dad's eyelids in the hospital, thinking he was just sleeping.

That's why they run for their father.

"We run to make them proud," Roseline said. "We run for our mother and our dad."

"It's been hard since we lost him," Rose said. "Now, my mom had to take care of five kids on her own. She had to get us clothes. My oldest sister was 13, so she couldn't work. She has to do everything on her own. That pushes me and my sister."

The family moved to Fargo shortly after the death of their father. When Rose and Roseline were in first grade they were invited to the birthday party for Davies track coach Rory Beil's daughter, Kaia. Beil watched Rose and Roseline run around and the kids even did relays for fun. Beil and his wife, who is an assistant track coach at Davies, saw talent immediately.

"It was quite obvious to us that these kids were very speedy as 6 and 7-year-olds," Beil said. "Of course, that doesn't always result in a speedy 16 and 17-year-old."

In this case, it did. As a freshman, Roseline was part of an 800-meter relay that won a Class A state title. As a sophomore, she won the 100 with a time of 12.40 seconds, along with state titles in the 400 and 800 relays. Rose, after missing state due to injury as a freshman, won a state title in the 200 at 25.23 to go along with a state title in the 800 relay, second-place finish in the 100 behind Roseline with a 12.47 and fourth in the 1,600 relay. The 800 relay both Gaye sisters ran in set a state record with a 1:41.73.

The sisters are getting interest from the likes of North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Minnesota for track.

"They know how to distinguish a quiet confidence about them in events that require explosive speed and power," Beil said. "The sprinters you see on television aren't a group of humble folks, but these two have found that quiet confidence."

Roseline says everything goes blank when she's running. She said she just focuses on the finish line. When Rose raises her arms after a victory, a tattoo on her left forearm shows a rose with the date of her father's death.

In a time when other refugees may not have the same opportunity, the sisters are happy the finish line is attainable.

"If what was happening now was happening back then I wouldn't be able to pursue my dreams because the president doesn't think we should be allowed in America," Rose said. "They say it's the land of opportunity then why can't others have the opportunity.

"I love America. I'm happy to be here. I want to run for America, even if it's just the Olympic trials. I just want to be there in that stadium. I use our struggle as motivation. I can make it a lot better for us."

As for their mother, they don't need the Olympics to impress her.

"I'm proud," Julia said. "I'm really proud."