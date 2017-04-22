Brooks shows his speed in NDSU's annual spring football game

The sophomore from Fargo South scored two touchdowns including an electric 60-yard run on Saturday, April 22, in the annual Green and Gold Spring Game. Granted, Brooks isn't going to overtake starters Lance Dunn or Bruce Anderson with his performance, but he showed this spring that space his is friend.

For the record, the Gold offense defeated the Green defense 33-31 in a modified scoring system. Brooks led the way with 104 yards rushing on eight carries.

At 5-foot-9 and 181 pounds, he's the smallest of the running backs that also includes sophomore Demaris Purifoy and freshman Adam Cofield. Purifoy and Brooks were the only backs to get the ball in tackling situations while Cofield was out with a sprained ankle.

"I feel like I'm the quick-twitch guy, if I see something I'll hit it," Brooks said.

He hit it hard on a 60-yard touchdown run, his second of the day.

"He's done this all spring, that wasn't a one-time deal," said head coach Chris Klieman.

But Klieman also wasn't pleased on Brooks' first score, a 3-yard run where it appeared he may have fumbled near the goal line.

"I appreciate his effort but you can't turn the ball over when you get in the end zone," Klieman said. "Whether he'll be in that situation I don't know, but I love the way he competes. He's a competitive guy who has that extra juice and he'll be a factor in the fall."

Purifoy was also productive with 81 yards on 11 carries, including a 27-yard touchdown run. It was a day where the running game far out-classed the passing game. Only the backups went live, but quarterbacks Easton Stick, Cole Davis and Henry Van Dellen were a combined 7 of 20 for 54 yards with a restricted playbook.

Tight end Ben Ellefson had the only touchdown reception, which capped a good spring for the sophomore from Hawley, Minn.

"It was an exciting feeling, it had been awhile, since high school I guess," Ellefson said of the TD. "It was good to get out there and compete. I thought it was a successful spring with steps forward in the right direction."

An accomplished blocker, Ellefson said improvement in the passing game was an emphasis for him—particularly in getting open.

"I know I'm not one of the faster guys, I have to use different types of elusiveness to get open," he said.

Of the other younger players, sophomore defensive tackle Cole Karcz had two sacks while freshman linebacker Jabril Cox and freshman defensive tackle Matt Biegler each had one. Sophomore James Hendricks further showed his transition from quarterback to safety has been a success with an interception.

"I just wanted to make a play," Hendricks said. "It was a long spring, but a good spring. I learned a lot and tried to get better every day."

Klieman said his players came out of the game healthy. His said he was impressed with the progress of both his offensive and defensive lines.

"We went into spring talking about competing every day, finding more depth and making sure our 2s and our backups could help us win more games if we got in a tight scenario with injuries," he said. "I think we improved quite a bit with the second group."

GO--Brooks 3 run (Pedersen kick)

GO--Purifoy 27 run (Pedersen kick)

GO--Ellefson 6 pass from Davis (Pedersen kick)

GO--Brooks 60 run (Pedersen kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: Brooks 8-104, Purifoy 11-87, Dunn 5-15.

PASSING: Van Dellen 2-9-1, 25, Stick 3-9-0 17, Davis 2-2-0 12.

RECEIVING: Ellefson 2-15, Freeman 2-13, Engel 1-19.