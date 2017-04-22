"I'm just being more confident out there, not being so nervous, knowing that I belong out there," said Richter, who is from Detroit Lakes, Minn.

The 6-foot-4, 191-pound Richter had seven catches on the final drive of the game, including a 5-yard touchdown reception. The Red team didn't convert the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, and the White squad held on for a one-point win. Each team was awarded seven points per touchdown, unless it elected to go for two points.

"Jake's been a guy that we really have felt that has progressed," Dragons head coach Steve Laqua said. "I thought he made some really tough catches. His ball skills are tremendous."

Carr, a 6-foot-2, 213-pound senior, led the Red team on a 96-yard, 11-play final scoring drive that nearly rallied his team to victory.

The seniors picked the teams before the game so Carr's favorite target last fall, senior wide receiver Damon Gibson, was on the White team. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Gibson caught two touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Bryce Meehl to lead the White team.

Meehl added a two-yard TD run.

"I thought our quarterback play out of Bryce Meehl was really good," Laqua said. "We have a lot of depth at the wide receiver position and the running back position. It will be a competitive fall camp."

Richter finished with four catches that were 29 yards or longer. He hauled in a 44-yard reception on the Red team's second possession, nabbing a perfectly lofted pass from Carr. Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Swartz capped that drive with a 10-yard touchdown catch from Carr.

"I liked it because it gives me a chance to get more work with other receivers," Carr said of the way the teams were split up. "It expands our trust factor."

Freshman defensive lineman Darius Woods-Steichen (6-2, 243) had two sacks for the White team. Sophomore defensive lineman Miles Baggett (6-2, 269) also had a sack for the White squad. Freshman defensive back Peyton Wensel added an interception for the White team.

"Baggett has had a fantastic spring," Laqua said.

The Dragons had five different receivers catch touchdowns in the spring game, and all four quarterbacks threw at least one TD. Laqua said Richter had a fitting end to a strong spring.

"We really feel that he's raised his level of play," Laqua said. "He's a legitimate receiver in our league, a legitimate guy that we need to target within our offense next year."

R-Swartz 10 pass from Carr

W-Gibson 9 pass from Meehl

R-Braaten 24 pass from Ricker

W-Lawrence 21 pass from Simons

W-Gibson 14 pass from Meehl

W-Meehl 2 run

R-Richter 2 pass from Carr

R-Richter 5 pass from Carr (pass failed)

Note: Each TD worth 7 points, unless 2-point conversion attempted.