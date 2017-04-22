Bison softball rallies to split doubleheader with Western Illinois
MACOMB, Ill.—North Dakota State's softball team split a doubleheader with Western Illinois, losing the first game 1-0 and winning Game 2 11-3 on Saturday, April 22, at Mary Ellen McKee Stadium in Summit League softball.
Bre Beatty delivered a two-run double in the first inning of Game 2 to end the Bison's 21-inning scoreless streak. She finished with two doubles and four RBIs to lead NDSU.
The Bison moved to 19-26 overall and 6-5 in Summit League play. Western Illinois is now 19-25 overall and 10-4 in league action.