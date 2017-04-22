St. Catherine softball clobbers Cobbers

Sydney Roberts hit a solo home run in Game 1 for the Cobbers.

Kylie Macziewski and Ashley Sis each had four RBIs for St. Catherine in the first game.

In Game 2, Nicole Johannes had two hits for Concordia, while Taylor Rasmussen scored the Cobber's lone run.

Macziewski and Jenna George each hit a home run to lead the Wildcat offense in the second game.

Concordia fell to 8-24 overall and 0-16 in MIAC play. St. Catherine improved to 22-10 overall and 10-4 in conference action.