    Metro high school girls soccer roundup

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:03 p.m.

    Fargo South 1, Mandan 0

    BISMARCK—Abby Hagen scored the game's only goal in the 50th minute to lead Fargo South to a 1-0 victory over Mandan on Saturday, April 22.

    Fargo South 0, Bismarck Legacy 0

    BISMARCK—No goals were scored in Fargo South's 0-0 draw with Bismarck Legacy.

    Bismarck Century 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

    WEST FARGO—Bismarck Century shutout West Fargo Sheyenne 1-0.

    West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Bismarck 0

    WEST FARGO Madison Urlab netted two goals to lead West Fargo Sheyenne to a 3-0 win over Bismarck.

    Bryanne Leiseth also scored a goal for the Mustangs.

