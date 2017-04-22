Metro high school girls soccer roundup
Fargo South 1, Mandan 0
BISMARCK—Abby Hagen scored the game's only goal in the 50th minute to lead Fargo South to a 1-0 victory over Mandan on Saturday, April 22.
Fargo South 0, Bismarck Legacy 0
BISMARCK—No goals were scored in Fargo South's 0-0 draw with Bismarck Legacy.
Bismarck Century 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 0
WEST FARGO—Bismarck Century shutout West Fargo Sheyenne 1-0.
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Bismarck 0
WEST FARGO Madison Urlab netted two goals to lead West Fargo Sheyenne to a 3-0 win over Bismarck.
Bryanne Leiseth also scored a goal for the Mustangs.