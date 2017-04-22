Cobber baseball splits doubleheader with Hamline

Cole Christensen pitched seven innings and gave up four hits, zero walks and four strikeouts to earn his fourth win of the season. Joe Hallock knocked in four RBIs to lead the Cobbers in Game 1.

In Game 2, Domenic Dandrea drove had three RBIs to lead the Pipers.

Concordia is now 19-13 overall and 8-6 in within the MIAC. Hamline moved to 11-19 overall and 4-8 in conference play.