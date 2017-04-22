Bison tracksters post numerous wins at home meet

NDSU men winners were:

Junior sprinter Landon Jochim in the 400-meter dash, running in 47.10 seconds; junior Steffan Stroh in the shot put with a toss of 58-1; J.T. Butler in the 200 with a time of 21.66 seconds; sophomore Derek Warner in the 1500 with a time of 3:57.05; freshman Tim Heikkila in the 800 in 1:55.04 and junior Aron Klos in the 400-meter hurdles in 54.67.

NDSU swept the top three places in the 1500m, with Camron Roehl (3:58.48) and Elliott Stone (4:01.52) taking second and third behind Warner.

NDSU women winners were:

Redshirt freshman Bailey DeMar in the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 4 inches; junior Lauren Gietzen in the pole vault at 13-03.5; freshman Lexy Wittmayer in the high jump, clearing 5-08.5.

Sophomore Shelby Gunnells in the shot put with a career-best throw of 50-10; sophomore Maddy Nilles in the discus with a toss of 163-6.

Rose Jackson, Morgan Milbrath, Gabby Grommesh and Alexis Woods became the sixth-fastest 4x100m relay in NDSU history, winning in 45.76. Grommesh also took first place in the 100 meters in a personal-best 12.02 seconds.

NDSU senior Taylor Janssen won the 1500 meters in a career-best time of 4:32.17. Jackson won the long jump with a leap of 19-9.5. Alyssa Olin was the top collegiate finisher in the javelin, throwing 166-8.