Metro high school softball roundup

ST. PAUL, Minn.—West Fargo defeated Irondale, Minnesota, 5-1 and lost 11-1 to Eagan, Minnesota.

West Fargo Sheyenne at Brainerd Invitational

BRAINERD, Minn.—West Fargo Sheyenne lost three games at the Brainerd Invitational tournament.

In Game 1, Edgerton, Minnesota, defeated Sheyenne 10-3.

St. Paul Como Park beat the Deacons 3-2 in the team's second game.

In Game 3, Sheyenne fell 7-5 to Brainerd.