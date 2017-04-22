Search
    Metro high school softball roundup

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:45 p.m.

    Fargo South 21, Hankinson 12

    FARGO—Fargo South defeated Hankinson 21-12 on Saturday, April 22.

    West Fargo at North St. Paul Tournament

    ST. PAUL, Minn.—West Fargo defeated Irondale, Minnesota, 5-1 and lost 11-1 to Eagan, Minnesota.

    West Fargo Sheyenne at Brainerd Invitational

    BRAINERD, Minn.—West Fargo Sheyenne lost three games at the Brainerd Invitational tournament.

    In Game 1, Edgerton, Minnesota, defeated Sheyenne 10-3.

    St. Paul Como Park beat the Deacons 3-2 in the team's second game.

    In Game 3, Sheyenne fell 7-5 to Brainerd.

