Bison rally to claim 5-4 softball win at Western Illinois

Taking advantage of a dropped foul ball, Bre Beatty doubled with two outs. DeCamp then singled on the next pitch to knock in Beatty. DeCamp went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a double as the Bison outhit the Leathernecks 11-4.

NDSU tied the game 4-4 in the top of the seventh. DeCamp led off with a single, Dani Renner doubled with one out and Madyson Camacho came through with a two-out, two-run single to tie the game.

Jacquelyn Sertic (13-19) earned the win for the Bison. Sertic struck out nine, walked four and allowed four hits.

NDSU, 20-26 overall and 7-5 in the Summit League, is scheduled to play at No. 5-ranked Minnesota (42-3) in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday.