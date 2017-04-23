Mankato sweeps Dragons in softball

In the first game, Mankato pitcher Coley Riles threw a no-hitter and struck out 18 to improve her record to 23-2. In the second game, Payton Gaber and Jill Fox each had two hits for the Dragons.

The Dragons fall to 8-33 overall and 3-21 in the NSIC. Mankato improves to 22-2 in the NSIC.