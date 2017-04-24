Williston baseball team forfeits first 8 games

The official statement last week from Williston Superintendent Michael Campbell and activities director David Mieure said a student-athlete was ineligible as he had already completed eight semesters of high school.

The district discovered the discrepancy and reported it to the NDHSAA on Thursday, April 20. They reiterated it was no fault of the athlete.

“The use of an ineligible student-athlete was the result of not properly reviewing his transcripts after he transferred to WHS,” the statement said.

The change has been posted to the official Western Dakota Association website, where the The Coyotes now sit last in the conference with an 0-8 record. Williston previously had a record of 3-5.

