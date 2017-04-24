Report: Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson 'closing in' on contract with Saints
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson may have finally settled on a landing spot for the 2017 season.
According to media reports, Peterson is expected to sign a contact with the New Orleans Saints. Reports say Peterson has not officially signed a deal, but is "closing in" on one and should have it completed in the near future.
The deal is worth more than $3 million for the 2017 season, according to reports.
The Saints are scheduled to play at Minnesota in week one of the 2017 NFL season.
This is a developing news story. Check back throughout the day for further updates.