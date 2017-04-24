Search
    Report: Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson 'closing in' on contract with Saints

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:48 p.m.
    Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) talk after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. the Minnesota Vikings beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-25.

    Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson may have finally settled on a landing spot for the 2017 season.

    According to media reports, Peterson is expected to sign a contact with the New Orleans Saints. Reports say Peterson has not officially signed a deal, but is "closing in" on one and should have it completed in the near future.

    The deal is worth more than $3 million for the 2017 season, according to reports.

    The Saints are scheduled to play at Minnesota in week one of the 2017 NFL season.

    This is a developing news story. Check back throughout the day for further updates.

