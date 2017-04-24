These days, it is Taylor—a senior on the North Dakota State women's track and field team—who is entertaining audiences at Division I meets across the country. Hardly a week goes by where at least one Bison track athlete isn't breaking some sort of personal, meet or school record and this year Taylor has hopped on that train.

Last weekend, she set a personal record in the 1,500 meters in winning the Lyle Hokanson Classic. It was another example in which the senior from Moorhead High School is saving her best for last. After a first three years where she was successful but never a champion, that has changed.

She won the mile in this year's Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships and has her sights set on winning an outdoor conference title, too. She's already qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary meet in late May in Austin, Texas.

The key, she said, has been taking training to another level with more of an emphasis on nutrition, sleep and stretching.

"All of that extra stuff," Taylor said. "I've been going the extra mile with it. It's my last year and the more you put into it, the better."

She's scored a lot of points for the Bison over the years. As a freshman, she was on the distance medley relay team that won a Summit indoor title. She was fifth in the 3,000 steeplechase in the Summit outdoor and improved that to a third-place finish as a sophomore and a runner-up finish last spring.

On the all-time NDSU lists, Janssen is currently 10th in the 5,000 and third in the steeplechase behind former All-Americans Erin Teschuk and Maddie Von Beek. That's elite company.

"Her discipline is inspiring," Bo said. "She'll call and go over her agenda for the day and her goals are always increasing. Her goal was to win the mile at the Summit and when she did that, it was a really cool thing."

In that race, Taylor hung toward the back of the pack at the outset. With 600 meters left, she was still part of that pack, until the last lap when it turned into a duel between her and South Dakota's Amber Eichkorn. Janssen won by 0.17 seconds.

"That last lap, I just gave it my everything knowing it was the last mile (indoor race) I was ever going to run," Taylor said. "I was very dead, but very happy."

She finished ninth in the steeplechase in the elite division of the prestigious Mt. SAC Relays earlier this month in 10 minutes, 10.14 seconds. That effort put her third on the NDSU all-time list. Last year, Teschuk won the summit in 10:18.14, although she most likely did it without using full power. Her all-time NDSU best is 9:40.07.

Next up for Taylor is the Drake Relays, which start Thursday, and the Summit League Outdoor Championships, which NDSU is hosting May 11-13. For the next few weeks, the most popular Janssen in town will probably be the one on the track.

"It's been pretty cool, everyone knows who he is," Taylor said of her father. "I'm just used to it I guess. My friends would say they heard your dad or he said that. Or every time I go to the dentist it would be, 'Your dad's on the radio.'"

"She's been part of my show her whole life," Bo said. "When she was 8 years old, I had her cut liners saying, 'You're listening to my dad.' She cut one for me couple months ago, but I haven't used it, yet."