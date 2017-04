Jack Stetz of Moorhead pitches against Fergus Falls during their baseball game Monday, April 24, 2017, at Matson Field, Moorhead. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

MOORHEAD—In its home opener at Matson Field, Moorhead posted a 7-6 win over Fergus Falls in high school baseball action Monday.

The Spuds even their record to 3-3 with the win. Fergus Falls falls to 3-4.