Dozier's three-run double provides Twins with 3-2 win

The Twins (9-10) won for only the second time in eight games and snapped Texas' season-high four-game winning streak in the opener of a three-game series. The teams are back at it Tuesday night.

Hughes (3-1) worked around six hits and a walk to limit Texas to two runs in six innings. The veteran right-hander is 3-0 on the road this season, and he improved to 3-3 lifetime against the Rangers.

Three relievers pitched an inning each, with Brandon Kintzler tossing a scoreless ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Dozier provided all the offense the Twins needed with a three-run, two-out double in the fifth off Texas starter Martin Perez.

The Twins were coming off a 2-7 homestand, and they played their first game outside of the American League Central. Minnesota is 6-2 in its past eight games against Texas dating to last season.

The Rangers (9-11) were trying to reach .500 for the first time this season and were on the verge after sweeping the Kansas City Royals in a four-game series to open a 10-game homestand.

Perez (1-3) was staked to a 2-0 lead but left after six innings trailing 3-2. The lefty was done in by three walks, all in Minnesota's three-run fifth. He gave up six hits and struck out three.

Texas starters had gone at least seven innings in three consecutive starts.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister was ejected for arguing with plate umpire Alfonso Marquez after Elvis Andrus struck out looking for the second out in the ninth.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead against Hughes with back-to-back doubles to lead off the second. Mike Napoli got it going with a line drive past diving center fielder Byron Buxton, and he scored on Rougned Odor's double.

Odor was left stranded at third.

Texas tacked on a run in the fourth on Joey Gallo's single to right, but it could have been more. The Rangers had runners at second and third with one out before Hughes struck out Jonathan Lucroy and got Jurickson Profar to ground out.

Perez induced two inning-ending double plays in the first four innings to keep Minnesota scoreless but ran out of luck and control in a 30-pitch fifth.

Perez walked the first two Twins in the inning before nearly getting out of the jam with two strikeouts. Another walk followed, and Dozier cleared the bases with a double to left-center field that gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead.

NOTES: Minnesota GM Thad Levine returned to Texas for the first time since his 11-year stint as assistant GM of the Rangers. "I feel like there are more people here who I owe things to, not only as a front-office person but as a man," Levine said before the game. "That's not lost on me. I don't think this will abate. Every time I come here, it will be special." ... Twins 3B Miguel Sano appealed his one-game suspension, and he went 0-for-4. He also received an undisclosed fine for his "aggressive actions" Saturday against Detroit at Target Field, prompting both benches to clear. ... The Twins called up RHP Nick Tepesch from Triple-A Rochester and optioned LHP pitcher Buddy Boshers. ... Texas RHP A.J. Griffin (left foot inflammation) threw a light bullpen session and could throw again Wednesday.