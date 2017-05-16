In battle of first-place teams, Rockies take this one

With the game knotted at 3-3, Colorado (25-15) scored four times in the sixth off Twins starter Phil Hughes and reliever Tyler Duffey. Charlie Blackmon delivered the biggest blow of the inning, as his two-run homer gave the Rockies a four-run advantage.

Prior to Blackmon's ninth homer of the year, Colorado broke open a tie game when Carlos Gonzalez hit a leadoff double and scored one batter later on Ian Desmond's base hit.

Later in the sixth, Pat Valaika scored when Twins right fielder Robbie Grossman couldn't handle a double by Tony Wolters. That made it a 5-3 Rockies lead and set up Blackmon's homer in the next at-bat of the inning.

Blackmon finished the game with three hits and three RBIs to pace the Rockies' offense.

The run support was more than enough for Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland (4-2), who earned his fourth victory in just his eighth big league start. Twins right-hander Phil Hughes (4-2) was hit with the loss and is now winless in his last three starts after winning four of his first five games.

Tuesday's game pitted two division-leading teams against each other.

After a scoreless first inning, Colorado opened the scoring against Hughes in the second. An RBI groundout by Wolters and a bloop single down the left-field line by Blackmon quickly put the Rockies up 2-0.

Minnesota didn't take long to even the score. Jorge Polanco drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a balk by Freeland.

Polanco came around to score on a double by Jason Castro, his first RBI since May 2. Castro later scored on Brian Dozier's double.

The teams traded solo homers in the fourth. Gerardo Parra's sky-high drive to right was far enough to put Colorado up 4-3.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton tied the game—and kept an impressive streak alive—with a solo homer in the fourth. Buxton's blast to center field marked the 16th straight game a Twins player homered, tying the team record set in 1979.

That home run was also only the second allowed by Freeland in eight starts and the first since his second start of the year—a span of 36 innings without a homer.

NOTES: Rockies C Tony Wolters was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday's game. Wolters was sidelined with a concussion and hadn't played since May 2. He batted ninth on Tuesday and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his return to action. ... Colorado C Dustin Garneau was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday to make room on the 25-man roster for catcher Tony Wolters, who was reinstated from the disabled list. In 22 games this season with the Rockies, Garneau batted .206 with one home run and six RBIs. ... Twins manager Paul Molitor said Tuesday he has an idea of who Minnesota's starting pitcher will be Saturday, but he wouldn't make a final decision just yet. LHP Adalberto Mejia, a possible candidate for that spot, started Tuesday for Triple-A Rochester but was removed from the game after just three innings and 33 pitches.