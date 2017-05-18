RedHawks slugger De La Cruz picked up by Seattle Mariners organization
FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have sold the contract of outfielder Keury De La Cruz to the Seattle Mariners, the American Association baseball club announced Thursday, May 18.
De La Cruz was one of the top hitters for the RedHawks last season, batting .316 with 32 doubles, 18 home runs and 72 RBIs in 99 games.
De La Cruz will report to the Arkansas Travelers, the Mariners Class Double-A affiliate in the Texas League, pending a physical. He is the 72nd player in club history to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization.