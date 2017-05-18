Search
    Redhawks top AirHogs 5-3 in regular season opener

    By Eric Peterson on May 18, 2017 at 11:18 p.m.

    GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas—The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks kicked off the regular season with a 5-3 victory over the Texas AirHogs on Thursday, May 18 at QuikTrip Park.

    Mitch Delfino hit a two-run home run and Josh Mazzola hit a two-run triple to lead the RedHawks.

    Richie Tate was the winning pitcher and Casey Weathers got the save.

    Earlier in the day, the RedHawks sold the contract of outfielder Keury De La Cruz to the Seattle Mariners.

    De La Cruz was one of the top hitters for the RedHawks last season, batting .316 with 32 doubles, 18 home runs and 72 RBIs in 99 games.

    De La Cruz will report to the Arkansas Travelers, the Mariners Class Double-A affiliate in the Texas League, pending a physical. He is the 72nd player in club history to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization.

    Eric Peterson
    Peterson covers college athletics for The Forum, including Concordia College and Minnesota State Moorhead. He also covers the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks independent baseball team and helps out with North Dakota State football coverage. Peterson has been working at the newspaper since 1996.

    epeterson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5513
