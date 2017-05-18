Redhawks top AirHogs 5-3 in regular season opener

Mitch Delfino hit a two-run home run and Josh Mazzola hit a two-run triple to lead the RedHawks.

Richie Tate was the winning pitcher and Casey Weathers got the save.

Earlier in the day, the RedHawks sold the contract of outfielder Keury De La Cruz to the Seattle Mariners.

De La Cruz was one of the top hitters for the RedHawks last season, batting .316 with 32 doubles, 18 home runs and 72 RBIs in 99 games.

De La Cruz will report to the Arkansas Travelers, the Mariners Class Double-A affiliate in the Texas League, pending a physical. He is the 72nd player in club history to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization.