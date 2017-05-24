"This entire organization (is) just hoping that eventually he'll be able to come back on the field, but that's still the unknown," general manager Rick Spielman said Wednesday.

Bridgewater, working his way back from a horrific knee injury, was not present for Wednesday's OTA session because of a rehabilitation appointment with a doctor, Spielman said. But, he added, the quarterback's progress has been "very encouraging."

Spielman said Bridgewater, who suffered a torn ACL and dislocated left knee in practice Aug. 30 and missed all of the 2016 season, is not cleared for full practice, and there is no timetable for when he will be.

"Part of the rehab process that you had seen (Tuesday) was that he is able to start dropping back and throwing the ball," Spielman said. "He's working extremely hard on his rehab, and we'll continue to monitor his progress as he goes."

Tuesday was Bridgewater's first session with teammates for the first time since he was injured in a non-contact drill. The Vikings posted the short video of Bridgewater throwing passes following the workout that was closed to the media.

Asked why the team sent out a video, Spielman said, "Because I knew it was going to be a question, 'Why is Teddy not at practice?' We wanted to at least put something out there to show that this is part of his rehab and part of his rehab program."

Spielman would not say what is next for Bridgewater in his rehab schedule and declined to speculate on whether the QB would be cleared to participate in training camp in late July.

"All I know is right now we're all focused, and Teddy is focused on rehabbing and getting ready as quickly as he can," Spielman said.

While the Bridgewater video created some commotion among fans and media, teammates had already been watching him throw during informal spring drills.

"That video, that's old news to us," said wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Bridgewater wore a heavy knee brace in the video.

"He's throwing with a lot of velocity," receiver Jarius Wright said. "He might have looked better (Tuesday) than the usual Teddy. I can tell he's definitely working on his arm strength, so he's throwing some passes a little harder."

Wright declined to speculate about whether Bridgewater could be ready by training camp.

"It's very encouraging (because) so many people are counting him out, so I'm just happy to have him back out here and proving a lot of people wrong so far," Wright said. "The sky's the limit for the guy. He's a hard worker, and I'm sure he'll bounce back."

Spielman offered few specifics about Bridgewater's Tuesday session, declining to even estimate how many passes he threw.

Also missing practice Wednesday was defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, whose career is in jeopardy because of complications from knee surgery performed last fall. Safety Harrison Smith (ankle), running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (undisclosed) were present but did not participate.