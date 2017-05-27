Strikeouts mount for struggling Sano

Sano also missed a May 9 game at Chicago due to a one-game suspension handed down by Major League Baseball after an April 22 scuffle with the Detroit Tigers.

"We all see Miguel kind of fighting it here the last couple days," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He's been playing a lot, and we're kind of trying to recharge him."

Sano struggled through the fifth four-strikeout game of his young career Friday night. Three of those came against Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Chris Archer as Sano reached 10 whiffs in his past three games and 20 over his past eight.

For the season, Sano is on pace for a whopping 254 strikeouts and his 37.5-percent strikeout rate trails only Keon Broxton of the Milwaukee Brewers among qualifying big leaguers.

"We've seen him when he's not only been dangerous but a good hitter," Molitor said. "Right now, for whatever reason, he's pulling off those sliders a little more than what we had seen earlier."

As Sano roared out of the gates, opposing pitchers have taken to feeding him a steady diet of junk. Only Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has seen a lower percentage of fastballs than Sano (42.9 percent), but his rate of chasing pitches out of the zone remains solid at 22.5 percent.

"Everyone goes through those little stretches where success becomes a little bit harder to achieve," Molitor said. "I know he's going to work at it and try to find a way to start staying on the ball a little better and hopefully give himself a better chance. When he puts it in play, generally good things happen."

Sano's average exit velocity of 99.9 mph remains a regular topic among national baseball media, especially due to the huge lead he's opened up over his next closest competitor (Adam Lind at 95.2 mph). Sano has asked Twins officials "How hard?" after at least one of his opposite-field homers, raising the possibility his swing has become longer in search of louder contact.

"I'm sure he reads about it now and then," Molitor said of Sano's exit velocity. "I don't know how much he actually thinks about it. He wants to hit the ball hard and tries to take good at-bats. I think that's the one reminder you give him regularly is just take good at-bats. If you do and you put it in play, the numbers speak for themselves as far as how hard he can hit the baseball."

Greene to Twins unlikely

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) High School phenom Hunter Greene will fly to the Twin Cities on June 9 for a workout at Target Field.

Three days later Greene is due at Studio 42 in Secaucus, N.J., for the first round of an amateur draft he is no longer expected to headline. Greene, armed with a 100-mph fastball, isn't expected to slide out of the top three, but the Twins are believed to have narrowed their focus to Louisville lefty/first baseman Brendan McKay and Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright.

"From everything I've heard, the Twins have eliminated Greene," said a person with direct knowledge.

Despite massive hype and a recent Sports Illustrated cover story on Greene, some evaluators don't even believe he is the best high school pitcher in this year's draft due to questionable secondary stuff. The fact no high school right-hander has gone No. 1 overall in the first 52 years of the draft places another road block between Greene and the top spot, which comes with a recommended signing bonus of $7.77 million.

Berrios' day

Twins right-hander Jose Berrios turned 23 on Saturday. Five months younger than center fielder Byron Buxton, Berrios remains the youngest player on the Twins' big-league roster and one of the youngest players in the American League.

Had Berrios made the Opening Day rotation, he would have been the fifth-youngest player in the AL. Kansas City Royals infielder Raul A. Mondesi remains the youngest at 21, followed by Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

Briefly

Reliever Glen Perkins had no issues after Friday's bullpen session and the Twins are "toying with the idea," Molitor said, of having him face hitters in live batting practice Tuesday before heading to extended spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.

• Class AAA reliever J.T. Chargois, out with tendinitis on the outside of his throwing elbow, remains in a throwing program at extended spring training. Limited to two outings at Rochester so far, Chargois opened the year on the shelf with a strained neck but his return "shouldn't be too long," Twins farm director Brad Steil said.