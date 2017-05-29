Twins option Kennys Vargas with some regret

"It's not a good thing," Molitor said. "We've had a fairly good run here as of late, and he's been a big part of that. His performance (Sunday) was not connected to the move as much as he's one of our few position guys that has options."

The Twins successfully petitioned this offseason for a fourth option year for Vargas, and this latest transaction shows again the impact of that ruling. Now 26, the switch hitter pounded five home runs and drove in 19 runs since his latest promotion on Aug. 23, including a dramatic game-tying, two-run pinch homer off Kansas City's Kelvin Herrera in the bottom of the ninth on May 19.

Just four other pinch hitters in Twins history had delivered game-tying or go-ahead homers in the ninth inning: Craig Monroe (2008), Matt LeCroy (2004), Denny Hocking (2001) and Ron Coomer (1996).

From the left side, Vargas was slugging .621 in 66 at-bats. From the right side, however, he was 2 for 23 (.087).

He went 0 for 8 with four strikeouts on Sunday, chasing three straight two-strike curveballs from Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Alex Cobb to end his first three trips.

"We just told him that sometimes the game doesn't seem fair in decisions that you make, but it was the right thing for our team to have pitching (Monday) and in the short term," Molitor said. "His job now is to try to accept it the best he can, go down there and have good at-bats. When we get to that 10-day mark, hopefully he'll be back in the mix."

Players optioned to the minors can't be recalled until after 10 days have passed, barring an injury-related move. For Vargas, June 8 in Seattle would be the earliest he could return to the Twins' 25-man roster.

STARTING PLANS

Despite another middling outing from right-hander Kyle Gibson on Sunday, Molitor said it was a "pretty safe bet" that Gibson would take his next turn on Friday at Anaheim.

"We're seeing him inching a little bit forward," Molitor said after Gibson allowed three runs (two earned) over 5 1/3 innings against the Rays.

As for lefty Hector Santiago, who took the loss after a 21-pitch relief outing in the 15th inning, he remains on track to make his scheduled start on Wednesday in the series finale against the Astros.

"He should be fine," Molitor said. "I made sure to let him know this morning (that) I didn't look at the results, I looked at what he did for our team, and that was pretty good."

BRIEFLY

Byron Buxton left Monday's game with a lacerated ring finger on his right hand. Buxton suffered the injury when he caught his hand on the spikes of left field Eddie Rosario while pursuing Josh Reddick's leadoff drive to the gap in the sixth. Rosario made the catch and Buxton was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth.

Lefty Adam Wilk, designated for assignment over the weekend, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester.

Joe Mauer joined Rod Carew as the only players in Twins history to reach base seven times in a single game. While Mauer went 4 for 5 Sunday with three walks (one intentional), a double and a game-tying homer before striking out in his final plate appearance, Carew banged out five hits and drew three walks in a 22-inning game against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 12, 1972.

Rucinski, 28, was on his third big-league stint this year, including one as the 26th man for a home doubleheader on May 18 against the Colorado Rockies. His only prior appearance was May 6 in long relief against the Boston Red Sox, when he allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings while fanning five. He worked three one-hit innings on just 31 pitches to earn the 12-inning victory on Saturday in Rochester.