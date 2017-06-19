Hughes' return provides glimmer of pitching hope

Right-hander Phil Hughes, out since May 21 with shoulder stiffness, traveled to Triple-A Rochester for a rehab assignment set to start Wednesday.

Hughes played catch on June 13 for the first time since landing on the disabled list. Four such sessions were apparently enough to convince Hughes and the pitching-starved Twins to accelerate the process.

Hughes, who turns 31 on Saturday, had been dealing with intermittent tingling in his fingers following surgery last July to remedy thoracic-outlet syndrome. Having already seen two vascular specialists, Hughes was able to avoid a third outside assessment after ramping up his throwing program.

Joining Hughes in Rochester this week is lefty Hector Santiago, who will make his first rehab outing Wednesday as well. Santiago, out since June 6 with a minor shoulder strain, had hoped to avoid a rehab assignment, but the Twins were insistent that was the best course to take.

Their healthy returns would be extremely welcome.

Despite strong showings by Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios and a recent uptick by Kyle Gibson, the Twins' starting rotation ranks 22nd in the majors with a 4.79 earned-run average. Twins starters also are averaging just 5.47 innings per start, among the worst in the majors.

The Twins have used 25 different pitchers, including nine starters, already this season. Last year, while losing a club-record 103 times, they used 29 different pitchers, including 11 starters.

This year's starting crop has already included the likes of right-hander Nick Tepesch, re-signed to a minor-league deal after recording just five outs on May 6 against the Boston Red Sox; and journeyman lefties Adam Wilk and Nik Turley, who gave up a combined 14 earned runs while totaling just eight innings in weekend spot starts against the Indians.

"We had trouble containing," Twins manager Paul Molitor said of a series in which the Twins were outscored 28-8. "It just never seemed to end. It seemed like they were threatening the whole series, almost every inning. Not a lot of clean ones, so it put a lot of pressure on us defensively."

Enviable depth

Foremost among the differences the weekend sweep highlighted between the Indians and the Twins was the gap in starting pitching depth.

While the Twins sent three straight lefties to the slab with a career total of 14 big-league starts, including the promising Adalberto Mejia, the Indians were able to answer with a Saturday doubleheader combo of lefty Ryan Merritt and righty Mike Clevinger.

Twins catcher Chris Gimenez, part of the pennant-winning 2016 Indians, minced no words when it came to that contrast.

"I know that team. They've got depth when it comes to starting pitching," Gimenez said. "That's something we would love to have right now. I'd love to have Clevinger and Merritt over here."

While the Twins have a trio of high-end starting prospects at Double-A Chattanooga in lefty Stephen Gonsalves and righties Fernando Romero and Felix Jorge, the Triple-A rotation is 6-foot-10 right-hander Aaron Slegers, 24, and a handful of journeymen: David Hurlbut (27), Chris Heston (28), Tim Melville (27), Matt Tracy (28) and Yohan Pino (33).

Even getting Hughes back is no guarantee of sudden excellence. Since winning 16 games with a 3.52 ERA in 2014, Hughes has struggled to a 16-19 mark with a 4.99 ERA in 48 outings (45 starts).

He has thrown just 261-plus innings with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings since the start of 2015. He earned a three-year, $42 million contract extension after working a career-best 209M innings with 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings in 2014.

Santiago? After racing out of the gates with a 2.76 ERA through seven starts, the prospective free agent has struggled to a 9.93 ERA with 11 homers allowed over his past six outings and 22M innings.

All of that rotation uncertainty helped end a stretch of 37 straight days in which the Twins held at least a share of first place in the American League Central. Suddenly, they are two games behind the surging Indians, matching their biggest deficit of the season.

"We did have a really good run in first place there," Gimenez said. "I think that's given us some confidence and some belief that we can do some things. You can't think too much about it. The Indians are playing really, really well right now and we aren't. It just so happened that we were playing each other and it kind of got exposed."

Gimenez, as one of the more vocal veterans in the Twins' clubhouse, might even remind his younger teammates the 2016 Indians stood 35-30 on June 15 after blowing a 3K-game lead in a span of five days. What followed was a 14-game winning streak that allowed the Indians to seize control of the division and roll all the way to Game 7 of an epic World Series against the Chicago Cubs.

"We'll keep pounding away," Gimenez said. "We'll keep telling these young guys, again, it isn't last year anymore. As much as sometimes a series like this will make you want to fall back into that, we're better than that. It's not even summer yet. There's a lot of ball yet to be played."

