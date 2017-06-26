Search
    FM United Soccer Club to hold informational meetings

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:12 p.m.

    FARGO—Informational meetings will be held Thursday, June 29 and Thursday, July 6 for the FM United Soccer Club—a youth soccer club that started last summer serving the Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead area.

    The meetings will be held from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. at the Fargo South High School gymnasium. All interested families and current FM United families are encouraged to attend.

    Tryouts will be held Sunday, July 16, between 4 and 8 p.m.

    For more information, contact FM United executive director Dave Pritchard at (701) 541-1117 or go to the club's web site at www.fmunitedsc.org.

