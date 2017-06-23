The Moorhead Blues tally two wins at Legion baseball tournament
OMAHA—The Moorhead Blues defeated both Mt. Michael of Omaha and Lincoln East, Nebraska, in American Legion baseball at The Locker Room College World Series Tournament on Friday, June 23.
Ty Severson pitched a three-hit shutout for the Blues in Game 1, leading the team to a 5-0 win over Mt. Michael of Omaha.
Carter Howell went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Blues.
In Game 2, Howell had a triple, a double, and five RBIs to lead the Blues to a 7-3 victory over Lincoln East.
Tanner McBain went 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Blues.
On Thursday night, the Blues beat Manhattan (Kan.) 5-2. Griffin Swenson went 3-for-4 and Alex Erickson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Braeton Wixo pitched a two-hitter.