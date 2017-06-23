Ty Severson pitched a three-hit shutout for the Blues in Game 1, leading the team to a 5-0 win over Mt. Michael of Omaha.

Carter Howell went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Blues.

In Game 2, Howell had a triple, a double, and five RBIs to lead the Blues to a 7-3 victory over Lincoln East.

Tanner McBain went 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Blues.

On Thursday night, the Blues beat Manhattan (Kan.) 5-2. Griffin Swenson went 3-for-4 and Alex Erickson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Braeton Wixo pitched a two-hitter.