Roesler qualifies for 800 finals at USA Track Championships

Roesler, running for Nike and the Texas Elite Track Club, posted a 2 minute, 2.19 second time. Ajee Wilson posted the fastest time at 1:58.94 followed by Charlene Lipsey at 1:59.56, Brenda Martinez at 2:00.93, Raevyn Rogers at 2:00.93, Chrishuna Williams at 2:01.80 and Emily Richards at 2:01.95.

Roesler's best time in the 800 is 1:59.04—which she ran when she placed second at the 2014 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Earlier this year, she ran a 1:59.54 at the Mt. Sac Relays in California.

Roesler was a 22-time North Dakota state high school champion at Fargo South and was an NCAA Division I indoor and outdoor champion in the 800 meters in 2014 at the University of Oregon.