Shipley started ninth on the field before charging into the lead. The driver of the Dakota Cat No. 72 topped fellow Fargo driver, Cale Arneson, who finished second. Michael Greseth, Rob VanMil, and Dale Kraling rounded out the top five.

IMCA hobby stock drivers Brandon Schmidt and Tim Church have been battling each other hard all season long. More often than not, it's for the win.

That was the case again Friday night at the high-banked three-eighths mile oval. Both Schmidt and Church started in the fourth row, but they didn't stay back there long. The two drivers rubbed fenders as they fought for the win in the closing laps.

At the checkers, Schmidt took the win over Church to record his fifth triumph of the 2017.

Entering the night, Jesse Skalicky was riding a wave of momentum after picking up the biggest win of his career Tuesday night at Hancock County Speedway in Britt, Iowa.

The Fargo driver used that momentum to carry him from his 11th starting position into the lead of the IMCA sportmod main event. Skalicky held off Moorhead's Luke Johnson, who came in second, and was followed by Kelly Jacobson, Chris VanMil, and Austin Veralrud.

Mike Anderson of Walcott started on the pole of the IMCA stock car feature and picked up the win over Horace's Rick Schulz. The win marks Anderson's first of the season at RRVS.

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. Dave Shipley, Fargo, N.D. 2. Cale Arneson, Fargo, N.D. 3. Michael Greseth, Harwood, N.D. 4. Rob VanMil, Barnesville, Minn. 5. Dale Kraling, Mayville, N.D.

IMCA SportMods

Feature: 1. Jesse Skalicky, Fargo, N.D. 2. Luke Johnson, Moorhead, Minn. 3. Kelly Jacobson, Fargo, N.D. 4. Chris VanMil, Barnesville, Minn. 5. Austin Veralrud, Fargo, N.D.

IMCA Stock Cars

Feature: 1. Mike Anderson, Walcott, N.D. 2. Rick Schulz, Horace, N.D. 3. Tim Compson, Valley City, N.D. 4. John Sandvig, West Fargo, N.D. 5. Kelly Jacobson, Fargo, N.D.

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. Brandon Schimdt, Hillsboro, N.D. 2. Tim Church, Moorhead, Minn. 3. Torey Fischer, West Fargo, N.D. 4. Alyssa White, West Fargo, N.D. 5. Maranda Borg, Harwood, N.D.