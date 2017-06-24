Players with Force ties selected in NHL draft

Fargo Force defenseman Clayton Phillips and forwards Jack Adams and Denis Smirnov were drafted on Saturday. Phillips went in the third round at 93rd overall, while Smirnov and Adams went in the sixth round at 156 and 162, respectively.

Phillips, a University of Minnesota commit, just finished his first full United States Hockey League season with the Force, finishing with 20 points in 59 games. Adams just wrapped up his USHL career, finishing with 84 points in 113 games over two seasons with the Force. Smirnov played with the Force in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons before heading to Penn State where he finished with 47 points in 39 games last season.