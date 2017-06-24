Will this be the year the Wolves match the hype?

Minnesota finished 13th in the West last year and 10 games out of a playoff spot, but last week's acquisition of All-NBA wing Jimmy Butler has many re-evaluating where the Wolves belong.

"He got the gold medal, he's a grown-up, he's feisty, he's competitive," USA Today NBA insider Sam Amick said. "I like Jimmy's fiber, and I think he's going to help a lot."

There are still moves to be made, sure. The Wolves have roughly $20 million in cap space heading into next week's free-agency period and figure to be active, but the current core of Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins is a formidable trio.

"Even if nothing happens from this point forward, I think they're one of the better teams in the West," Amick said.

Some Wolves fans might be weary of the hype. Minnesota was supposed to be a breakout team last season, then improved by just two wins. But, while Minnesota still has a flurry of flaws — depth and shooting are chief among them — Butler's presence solves a lot of issues.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said analytical minds would say it's crazy to think one player alone could add more than five wins for a team, but when analyzing the Wolves, Butler's potential impact could be significant.

"You could certainly create an anecdotal case that he is the difference between not making the playoffs and making the playoffs," Windhorst said.

For one, Windhorst mentioned Minnesota's inability to close games over the past two seasons. Butler is one of the best late-game players in the business.

"They traded for a guy who is superior in the clutch," Windhorst said. "You get a guy who has proven to be an incredibly clutch performer."

Then there's the defense, which was 26th in efficiency last season. Amick said that was "pretty shocking," considering Thibodeau's reputation for defensive prowess, but Butler is one of the league's better two-way players who knows what Thibodeau wants to do defensively and can limit the opposing team's best perimeter scorer.

"So it checks a lot of boxes that I think are going to make Minnesota just a whole lot better than before," Amick said.

Windhorst said Butler is the type of player who can help the Wolves succeed in the postseason, too, but acknowledged fans in Minnesota are most concerned about ending the team's 13-year playoff drought first.

The expectation is that this Wolves team will break that run of futility. Where exactly Minnesota fits in the West is difficult to peg, because the top teams, aside from Golden State, are in fluid situations this summer. The Spurs could trade LaMarcus Aldridge but sign Chris Paul. The Rockets might trade for Paul George. The Jazz might lose Gordon Hayward and George Hill in free agency. Clippers stars Blake Griffin and Paul opted out of their contracts.

"It's hard to kind of handicap the field at this point," Amick said.

The important thing is, for once, Minnesota is legitimately in the conversation with those teams.

"You better be above .500, then it's time to push for a 50-plus win season. That's what you're pushing for," Amick said. "Now, if you told me, 'Hey, the T'Wolves won 60,' I'd think you were insane. ... But I do expect them to be pretty good."