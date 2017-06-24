Ailing Sano out for second day

"I didn't want to push it," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

The Twins are 14-4 when Sano homers, as he did twice this week in the series against the Chicago White Sox. Sano said his fever had subsided and the sinus congestion he's been dealing with for a week, dating to a rain-marred home doubleheader with the Indians last weekend, is improving as well.

Meanwhile, left fielder Eddie Rosario was scratched from the original starting lineup with a similar illness that seems to be worsening.

"He looks like he's feeling what he's dealing with," Molitor said.

To make matters worse, right fielder Max Kepler underwent tests on his bruised right foot, which absorbed a foul ball during his final at-bat in Friday's eighth inning. Kepler was able to finish the game, but the foot worsened overnight.

X-rays were negative.

"He went out early to test that foot out," Molitor said. "He's having a fairly difficult time being able to jog, much less run."

That left the Twins with an outfield alignment of Byron Buxton in center, flanked by Robbie Grossman in right and backup catcher Chris Gimenez in left. A former college outfielder, Gimenez has made 27 career appearances (13 starts) in the corner outfield in the majors.

Nine of those starts came with the 2009 Indians, who went 73-89. His last outfield start came on Sept. 19, 2011, while with the Seattle Mariners; he played the first seven innings of a 12-6 win at Cleveland.

Gimenez's last outfield action of any sort came April 15, 2012 at Boston's Fenway Park while with the Tampa Bay Rays. He played one inning and handled his only chance in a 6-4 loss.

For his career, the 34-year-old Gimenez has seen 128 2/3 innings of outfield action in the majors and handled all 30 chances without an error.

So far this season he has made 23 appearances at catcher, six as an emergency pitcher, four at first base and one at third base.

Utility man Ehire Adrianza, who saw one game in the left field this season, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a stomach ailment. If the Twins opt for immediate help, they may summon outfield prospect Zack Granite from Triple-A Rochester, where the 24-year-old was leading the International League with a .359 batting average.

Draft strategy

Canadian high school right-hander Landon Leach, the Twins' second-round pick, passed his physical and will receive a signing bonus just under $1.5 million, a person with direct knowledge said.

Slot value for the No. 37 overall pick was $1.846 million, which makes Leach, a University of Texas commitment, the third Twins draft pick in the first seven rounds to sign for under slot. High school shortstop Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick, saved them $1.05 million under slot, while fourth-round lefty Charlie Barnes ($450,000) saved them another $57,000.

Compensation pick Brent Rooker, the former Mississippi State slugger, was their only slot-value signee at $1,935,300.

Under first-year scouting director Sean Johnson, the Twins also signed their picks in rounds 8-10, a trio of college seniors, for a combined $30,000, choosing to push the remainder of the $459,500 allotment into the higher rounds.

According to sources, the Twins went over slot for third-round right-hander Blayne Enlow ($2 million), fifth-round third baseman Andrew Bechtold ($600,000), sixth-round infielder Ricky De La Torre ($550,000) and seventh-round left-hander Ryley Widell ($400,000).

In all, the Twins were set to exhaust their entire bonus pool of $14.157 million. They were still trying to go over slot for at least one more pick after the 10th round, where $125,000 is the new top allowable bonus without counting against the bonus pool.

Their top unsigned picks were 11th-rounder Gabriel Rodriguez, a high school outfielder from Puerto Rico, and 16th-rounder Cade Smith, a Canadian right-hander who committed to the University of Hawaii.