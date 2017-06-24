Search
    Patriots top Waverly in Legion baseball, fall to Castleview

    By Forum staff reports on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:35 p.m.

    OMAHA—The West Fargo Patriots fell to Castleview, Nebraska in American Legion baseball before coming back to defeat Waverly, Nebraska at the Battle of Omaha Tournament Saturday, June 24.

    Castleview beat the Patriots 6-5 in Game 1.

    Tanner Zepeda went four-for-four with two RBIs for the Patriots.

    Jake Faircloth and Denver Blinn each had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Patriots to a 12-8 win over Waverly in Game 2.

    Brady Behl was the winning pitcher.

