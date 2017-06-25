NDSU's Dupree signs with Brazil basketball team

Dupree, a 6-foot-3 native of Milwaukee, signed with Basquete Osasco near São Paulo, Brazil. Basquete Osasco plays in the Federação Paulista division.

Dupree averaged 8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game over his final three seasons at NDSU. He played in 115 career games with 80 starts for the Bison, posting single-game highs of 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.

The Bison went 88-41 overall in Dupree's career, with appearances in three Summit League Tournament championship games, two Summit League Tournament titles, two regular season league titles, and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

The NDSU men's basketball program now has five alumni playing professionally overseas, with Dupree joining Taylor Braun, TrayVonn Wright, Lawrence Alexander and Kory Brown.