Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Blues win twice; advance to Omaha championship game

    By Forum staff reports Today at 4:26 p.m.

    OMAHA—The Moorhead Blues won two games Sunday to advance to Monday's championship game at the Battle of Omaha American Legion baseball tournament.

    In the Blues' 9-0 win over Northwest Omaha, Griffin Swenson went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Carter Howell has two hits and also pitched a two-hitter.

    In the Blues' 7-4 win over Jefferson City, Mo., Cooper Tietz went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI while Eli Johnson went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI.

    Explore related topics:sportsBaseballAmerican LegionMoorhead Blues
    Advertisement
    randomness