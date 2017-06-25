Blues win twice; advance to Omaha championship game

In the Blues' 9-0 win over Northwest Omaha, Griffin Swenson went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Carter Howell has two hits and also pitched a two-hitter.

In the Blues' 7-4 win over Jefferson City, Mo., Cooper Tietz went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI while Eli Johnson went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI.