Roseler places seventh in 800 finals at USA Championships
SACRAMENTO, Calif.—Laura Roesler's bid to advance to the World Championships in London fell short Sunday when she placed seventh in the 800-meter run finals at the USA Track and Field Championships.
Roseler, a Fargo South High School graduate who now runs professionally for Nike and the Texas Elite Track Club, placed seventh with a time of 2 minutes, 1.1 seconds.
Ajee' Wilson of Adidas won the race in a time of 1:57.78. She was followed in order by Charlene Lipsey of Adidas at 1:58.01, Brenda Martinez of New Balance at 1:58.46, Raevyn Rogers from the University of Oregon at 2:00.18, Chrishuna Williams of Nike at 2:00.58, Samantha Watson of Nike at 2:00.99 and Roesler. Emily Richard of Ohio Northern placed eighth at 2:01.74.
The top three finishers, Wilson, Lipsey and Martinez advance to the World Championships to be held next August in London.
Roesler's best time in the 800 is 1:59.04—which she ran when she placed second at the 2014 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Earlier this year, she ran a 1:59.54 at the Mt. Sac Relays in California.
Roesler was a 22-time North Dakota state high school champion at Fargo South and was an NCAA Division I indoor and outdoor champion in the 800 meters in 2014 at the University of Oregon.