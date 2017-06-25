Roseler places seventh in 800 finals at USA Championships

Roseler, a Fargo South High School graduate who now runs professionally for Nike and the Texas Elite Track Club, placed seventh with a time of 2 minutes, 1.1 seconds.

Ajee' Wilson of Adidas won the race in a time of 1:57.78. She was followed in order by Charlene Lipsey of Adidas at 1:58.01, Brenda Martinez of New Balance at 1:58.46, Raevyn Rogers from the University of Oregon at 2:00.18, Chrishuna Williams of Nike at 2:00.58, Samantha Watson of Nike at 2:00.99 and Roesler. Emily Richard of Ohio Northern placed eighth at 2:01.74.

The top three finishers, Wilson, Lipsey and Martinez advance to the World Championships to be held next August in London.

Roesler's best time in the 800 is 1:59.04—which she ran when she placed second at the 2014 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Earlier this year, she ran a 1:59.54 at the Mt. Sac Relays in California.

Roesler was a 22-time North Dakota state high school champion at Fargo South and was an NCAA Division I indoor and outdoor champion in the 800 meters in 2014 at the University of Oregon.