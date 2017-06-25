Gary hands RedHawks 5-1 home loss
FARGO—The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' record dipped below .500 Sunday after they suffered a 5-1 loss to Gary-Southshore before 2,800 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.
Gary starting pitcher Braulio Torres-Perez limited the RedHawks to three hits while striking out six in seven innings. Anthony Cheky Jr. went 2-for-5 with one RBI for Gary.
The Redhawks, now with an 18-19 record, were limited to a total of five hits—with Devon Ahart, Josh Mazzola, Kes Kang, Charlie Valerio and Yhoxian Medina each getting one hit.