NDSU's Jackson places 12th in USA heptathlon

Jackson, from Willmar, Minn., totaled 5,499 points to take 12th place. She entered Sunday in 16th place, but was able to climb the standings with strong showings in the long jump, javelin and 800m on the final day.

Jackson posted a leap of 19-07.5 in the long jump for the sixth-best mark in the field, and then she followed up with a lifetime-best 114-10 in the javelin. She clocked 2:19.51 for the eighth-fastest 800 meter time.

NDSU's Katelyn Weimerskirch took 16th place in the hammer throw at the USATF Championships, throwing 198-7.