When will Hughes, Pressly rearrive to fortify bullpen?

Attempting to convert back to a bullpen role in the wake of shoulder issues, Hughes worked at 90-92 mph with his fastball and showed good depth with his curveball. He gave up a single and walked one with one strikeout on 21 pitches (16 strikes).

No decisions had been made on when to recall Hughes.

"We're going to see how he does (Sunday)," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "We'll have a discussion if we want to keep him down there or consider when his return might be."

Hughes allowed a solo homer to Nick Williams in a two-hit, 24-pitch inning on Sunday, but he threw 17 strikes and issued no walks. Hughes threw just 10 of his 19 pitches for strikes in a scoreless outing on Wednesday, walking one with no strikeouts in his first outing since being placed on the disabled list May 21.

"He was throwing strikes but not commanding the zone very well," Molitor said of Hughes, who has a 3.00 earned-run average at Rochester.

Saturday was better, according to the reports from Red Wings manager Mike Quade and pitching coach Stu Cliburn.

Fellow reliever Ryan Pressly worked two more scoreless innings on just 20 pitches, striking out three, on Saturday. That pushed his Rochester streak of scoreless innings this season to eight, including 12 strikeouts and three walks.

Pressly, who pitched at 94-97 mph with his fastball and showed a swing-and-miss curveball, will be eligible to return to the majors as soon as Tuesday due to the 10-day option rule.

"Let it play out," Molitor said. "We're looking for consistency."

The Twins already need to make one move Tuesday to clear a spot for lefty Hector Santiago, scheduled to come off the disabled list to start that night at Fenway Park.

Family affair

Rookie reliever Trevor Hildenberger credits his mother, Denise, with keeping him involved in baseball at a pivotal time in his young life.

"She always believed in me," Hildenberger said. "She was never really a huge baseball fan until I started playing, but she always enjoyed my success."

Hildenberger remembers being 9 or 10 and telling his mother he didn't want to go to Little League baseball tryouts. Now a retired nurse and former nursing professor at a pair of community colleges in northern California, Denise Hildenberger made sure her son stuck with the game.

"She can take (credit for) all the success," the pitcher said. "It was Saturday morning, and instead of going to baseball tryouts I just wanted to sit home and watch cartoons. Silly kid."

John Hildenberger, also retired after 37 years as a labor-and-delivery nurse, was in Rochester, N.Y., with Denise visiting Trevor when he shared the news about his first call-up after Thursday's game. The family followed him to Cleveland, where the sidewinder finished up Friday's victory with a scoreless ninth inning.

Vavra boys

Twins bench coach Joe Vavra said son Trey, released this week after hitting .132 in 106 at-bats this year at Class A Fort Myers, was still hoping to catch on with another organization.

"He's in a good place," the elder Vavra said. "He's thankful for his time as a Twin."

Whiplash suffered in a car accident slowed Vavra , a 25-year-old first baseman/outfielder, at the start of the season. He also was hampered by food poisoning and a sprained left wrist.

Season-ending ankle surgery in 2015 came after Vavra, a 33rd-round draft pick, hit .346 in 42 games for Class A Cedar Rapids.

"He had a lot of things going on," Joe Vavra said. "He never could get on track."

While oldest son Tanner is playing for the St. Paul Saints, youngest son Terrin, a rising junior at the University of Minnesota, recently suffered a concussion on Opening Night in the Cape Cod League, where he is playing for the Cotuit Kettleers.

"Took a bad hop to the forehead," Vavra said. "I don't want to talk anymore about injuries."

Rare feat

Before Sunday, the last time the Twins swept any series of at least three games in this town, the Indians were still playing at the infamous Mistake by the Lake, Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

That was a weekend series in June as well, June 14-16, and it started with a combined 7-0 shutout win behind Jack Morris (seven innings) and Carl Willis.