Greseth dominates for first Buffalo River win of the season

"I needed to get a win again. I've had some bad luck the last three or four weeks," Greseth said. "Starting up front obviously helps, but it means a lot."

Greseth had to hold off last week's winner, Tyler Peterson through the midpoint of the race before three-time winner at BRRP, Rob VanMil, threw his hat in the ring.

A series of cautions with under five laps to go forced Greseth to be on his game for each and every restart.

"I was just waiting for somebody to get around the outside of me. I didn't know where anybody was running behind me," Greseth said. "It just seemed like the bottom groove was the best so I stuck with it."

A late-race incident collected both Peterson and VanMil. Michael Johnson moved into the second spot on the final restart, but didn't have anything for Greseth.

Greseth, who builds his own engines, debuted a brand new six-cylinder powerplant and topped a 19-car field of V8's.

"We've always ran open motors. We never ran crate engines," he said. "Our last attempt to beat a crate motor was a 4.3 liter V6 so we put that in for this weekend and it seemed to work well."

Dan Dowling of Wheatland, N.D. claimed his second Buffalo River win of the season in the IMCA sportmods. Dowling started third on the grid before taking the lead on the opening circuit. Once out front, Dowling put his No. 2D machine on cruise control as he led all 20 laps and drove to an uncontested win.

The IMCA hobby stock feature went to Brandon Schmidt of Hillsboro, N.D.. The driver of the No. 219 made the pass for lead on Torey Fischer with six laps to go. Fischer's machine got sideways on her, which allowed Schmidt to drive around the outside of her and into the top spot. Once out front, Schmidt cruised to his seventh win of the year.

Fargo's Jason Berg jumped out to the lead on the opening lap of the NLSA lightning sprint feature. The rookie driver led the first 8 laps of the 20 lap event until Kevin Thomas Sr. threatened Berg for the lead. As they headed into turn one, Thomas Sr. dove to the inside of Berg and the two made contact, which sent Thomas Sr. spinning. Damage from the incident ended Thomas Sr.'s night.

On the restart, a three wide battle for the lead ensued, which led to Alex Truscinski grabbing the lead. Truscinski ran away from the field to claim his first win of the season at BRRP.

Tim Estenson picked up the INEX legends feature win. The 15-year-old drove from the 10th starting position to net his ninth win of the season. Estenson edged out fellow fifth row starter, Josh Julsrud at the checkers.

After missing the call for his heat race, Parker Bilden came back to win the IMCA sport compact main event.

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. Michael Greseth, Harwood, N.D.; 2. Michael Johnson, Moorhead. 3. Justin Jones, Bemidji, Minn. 4. Jamie Schulz, Harwood, N.D. 5. Tyler Hall, Fertile, Minn.

IMCA SportMods

Feature: 1. Dan Dowling, Wheatland, N.D. 2. Luke Johnson, Moorhead. 3. Chris VanMil, Barnesville, Minn. 4. Matt Talley, Sabin, Minn. 5. Jesse Skalicky, Fargo.

NLSA Lightning Sprints

Feature: 1. Alex Truscinski, Greenbush, Minn. 2. Alan Truscinski, Greenbush, Minn. 3. Josh Abrahamson, Moorhead. 4. Zach Kwiatkoski, Grand Forks, 5. Presley Truedson, Kennedy, Minn.

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. Brandon Schmidt, Hillsboro; N.D. 2. Tim Church, Dilworth. 3. Torey Fischer, West Fargo. 4. Joe Gonska, Breezypoint, Minn. 5. Tim Gonska, Brainerd, Minn.

INEX Legends

Feature: 1. Tim Estenson, Fargo. 2. Josh Julsrud, Barnesville, Minn. 3. Tye Wilke, Detroit Lake, Minn. 4. Alex Braseth, Ulen, Minn. 5. Brian Hanson, Jamestown, N.D.

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1. Parker Bilden, Erhard, Minn. 2. Austin Lammers, Pelican Rapids, Minn. 3. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls, Minn. 4. Brady Moore, Ulen, Minn. 5. Chase Golliet, Fargo.