From then, his parents were told their son wouldn't be able to do what most children can.

"To walk distances, it would take some pretty extensive surgery and the likelihood of it working or lasting is pretty minimal," said Kristine Bosner, Grant's mom.

That didn't slow him down though.

"I'm a really competitive person, but still, I'm having fun," said Grant.

He's played lots of sports, but his passion for sled hockey took off, leading him and his team, the Hurricanes to becoming national champions this year in San Jose, California.

"Really, really excited," said Grant.

And things have only gone up from there.

"I was coming home from school, it was towards the end of the year, and my mom comes up to me, 'here's some reading material for your way down.' I'm like, oh my God, that is awesome," said Grant.

Sled Hockey is not an easy sport to begin with and only 60 people in the country are chosen to play for the USA Sled Select Camp, which is a step towards the paralympic team.

In just two weeks Grant will take off for camp.

"Very excited, a little surprised, and very proud," said Craig Bosner, Grant's dad.

Scouts for the National Developmental Team will be there, and it's those players that can work their way to the Paralympic Team.

"That is a goal I'd like to keep working towards," said Grant.

At only 15-years-old he has plenty of time to make good on that goal.

There will be four of the USA Paralympic Players coaching the camp.

Grant hopes to keep working hard and maybe someday end up doing the same.

Grant thanks Hope Incorporated, a non-profit in Moorhead for helping him get into the sport.

The organization provides sports and recreational opportunities for people with mobility challenges.

You can find more information about Hope Incorporated on their website.